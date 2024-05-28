Get inspired at Cedar Rock: Now open for the summer season

QUASQUETON, IA -- Visitors to Cedar Rock State Park will come away inspired and fascinated by this Frank Lloyd Wright designed home in Buchanan County. Located above a limestone bluff along the banks of the Wapsipinicon River, the park is open for the season from May 22 through Oct. 6.

Commissioned by Lowell and Agnes Walter and completed in 1950, Cedar Rock features several Frank Lloyd Wright designed structures, including the summer residence, original boat pavilion, fountain, stately main gate and more.

The Walters made provisions to donate the site to the people of Iowa shortly after Lowell’s death in 1981. Cedar Rock State Park is managed by the Iowa DNR and includes 426 acres of surrounding woodlands and prairie.

Throughout the summer Cedar Rock hosts several special events, including:

June 22 -- Strawberry Moon Evening Event from 6pm-9pm

October 5 -- Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright Lecture Symposium (held off-site), and

October 6 – Last date for tours.

Along with these events will be a series of naturalist, yoga, and fall concerts at the park. Dates for these events will be announced on the Friends of Cedar Rock socials; www.friendsofcedarrock.org and FB Friends of Cedar Rock.

Visitors who enjoy history, architecture, interior design and natural beauty will find it all at Cedar Rock State Park. Tours of the historic Walter Estate are offered Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors should call ahead for reservations by emailing cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or calling (319) 934-3572. Make plans to visit Cedar Rock State Park this summer and get “inspired.”