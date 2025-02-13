DNR enforcement actions, published 02/13/2025

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Buena Vista County

Dan Ehlers

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Lyon County

Boogerd Dairy

Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Palo Alto County

Kevin Kajewski

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Plymouth and Woodbury Counties

Patrick Brown

Relinquish time-of-transfer certified inspector license for one year; attend a time-of-transfer certification course prior to reactivating license; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.