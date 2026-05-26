Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns International Skeet champions

The Scholastic Clay Target Program held the International Skeet Championship event this past weekend at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, near Oskaloosa.

International skeet, also known as Olympic skeet, is more unpredictable and challenging than American skeet, making it a favorite among seasoned shooters seeking to test their skills. The variable delay, the higher speed of targets, and the rule of holding the gun at hip level until the target appears all contribute to its complexity.

International Skeet Championship Results

Men’s SCTP Individual

Easton Roe, Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 92 Lincoln Nilson, Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 91 Dalton Bruxvoort, Pella Shooters Club, Inc, 91

Women’s SCTP Individual

Sawyer Stolee, South Hardin Trap Team, 64

SCTP Team

Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 268

Next weekend, the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) event gets underway and will have more than 200 entries from 79 athletes representing seven teams all competing at Big Springs Shooting Complex, near Searsboro.

Over the course of the six week championship series, more than 3,000 athletes will participate in one or more disciplines representing over 100 teams from across the state. The 2025/2026 season began Sept. 1, and will conclude the week of July 11-19 with the nationals event at the Cardinal Shooting Center, in Marengo, Ohio.

Upcoming State Shooting Sports Championship Schedule