CYPFER Enters The Growing Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Market Advising North American Favorite Coco Vodka

Concerns for Industry’s Exposure to Online Systems Managing Manufacturing and Distribution Processes Grows

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Convery, Coco Vodka co-founder and CEO, announced today the appointment of Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Intelligence Advisor.

“The wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink market is a multibillion-dollar industry with a wide and complex array of interacting digital platforms ranging from manufacturing to bottling, temperature-controlled storage, shipping, sales, and delivery,” says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER’s CEO. “With all of these dynamic digital interfaces, the industry cannot afford delay, disruption, or disconnect; especially those that are market leaders such as Coco,” warns Tobok.

Coco Vodka is the original hard coconut water offering blends of coconut water fused with either rum or vodka. Variations of the recipe include the likes of lime and pineapple with a recent brand collaboration with world-renowned DJ and electronic dance music (EDM) legend DeadMau5, who launched earlier this year his very own Coco Vodka.

“We are a very organic and closely knit community of Coco supporters,” shares Mark Convery, the company’s co-founder and CEO. “For this reason, keeping everyone safe and stable digitally is important to us. From our influencers, supporters, buyers, and advocates - a digitally sound environment is key to preserving market momentum,” concludes Convery.

“We are grateful to have our team at CYPFER enter the world of spirits, wine, and ready-to-drink consumer goods,” shares Tobok. “For our team, it provides a new opportunity and equally a challenge to redefine approaches to resolving challenges the moment they strike, now with a new marketplace in our scope of monitoring; it refines and fortifies our professional prowess and readiness,” concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com