Hải Phòng focuses on digital transformation in logistics

HẢI PHÒNG, VIETNAM, May 28 - The fifth regional logistics forum, held in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on May 28, addressed the crucial role of digital transformation in propelling growth of the Red River Delta's logistics sector.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the municipal People's Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Business Forum magazine, the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), and the Hai Phong Logistics Association (HPLA).

VCCI President Phạm Tấn Công highlighted the forum's national reach, noting its successful iterations across the Red River Delta, Southeast Vietnam, and the Mekong Delta. He emphasised the interest from policymakers, industry experts, and logistics players across the country.

Discussions at the event focused on identifying trends and challenges in digitalising logistics, exploring international best practices and analysing Vietnam's existing policies and mechanisms to support this transformation.

Nguyen Duc Tho, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, pointed out that Hai Phong, with its 1,000 strong logistics companies, has the potential to become a digital hub, not just for itself, but for the entire Red River Delta's economy.

The city's master plan outlines an ambitious expansion of its logistics network, aiming to reach 1,700-2,000 hectares by 2030 and further expand to 2,200-2,500 hectares by 2040.

National and regional strategies further emphasise the importance of digital transformation in logistics. The National Digital Transformation Programme prioritises logistics as one of eight key sectors, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam logistics service development strategy serves as a guiding light for businesses.

For the Red River Delta specifically, the Politburo's recent resolution targets developing Hai Phong and Quang Ninh into major maritime economic hubs by 2045, highlighting the crucial role of a robust and modern logistics sector. - VNS