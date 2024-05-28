Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,074 in the last 365 days.

GEORGIA LEGAL FOOD FRENZY RAISES $634,111 FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

Legal community steps up to the plate with 2 million meals

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy recently wrapped up, and the numbers are in for this year’s fundraising initiative. The program raised awareness for food insecurity throughout Georgia and generated $634,111 in donations or over an estimated 2 million meals to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Georgia Legal Food Frenzy was held in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, and the Georgia Food Bank Association.

“The annual Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition among our local legal community and offers a much-needed boost toward our efforts to end hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for the commitment of these professionals, whose actions directly impact our service area, enabling us to continue providing food insecure children, families, and seniors with access to nutritious food and critical resources.”

The 2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy ran from April 15 to April 26 and was open to anyone in the legal community including law firms, legal organizations, and corporate or in-house counsel. All funds remain local and benefit the area food bank.

Since its inception in 2012, Legal Food Frenzy has raised the equivalent of nearly 27 million meals for Georgia’s food banks statewide, including more than $5 million raised for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Every year, teams compete to earn points by fundraising for their local food bank and promoting the competition, with multiple award categories and opportunities for statewide recognition.

This year’s leading organizations included:

2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Statewide Award Winners:

Grand Prize Attorney General's Cup: Habachy Law

Grand Prize Bar President's Award Winner: Greenberg Traurig LLP

Large Firm Winner (Total Points): BakerHostetler

Large Firm Winner (Points per Person): BakerHostetler

Medium Firm Winner (Total Points): Coleman Talley LLP

Medium Firm Winner (Points per Person): Troutman Pepper LLP

Corporate, In-House Counsel Winner (Total Points): Chick-fil-A Legal Department

Corporate, In-House Counsel Winner (Points per Person): Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Legal Organization Winner: Georgia Tech Office of the General Counsel

2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Atlanta Area Regional Award Winners:

Law School Legal Food Frenzy Winner: Emory University School of Law

Rookie of the Year: Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Hunger Relief Warrior: Steven Salbu, Georgia Tech Office of the General Counsel

Regional MVP (Total Points): Alston & Bird

Regional MVP (Per Capita Points): Holley & Pearson-Farrer LLP

For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

Brianne Barbakoff
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Media@acfb.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

GEORGIA LEGAL FOOD FRENZY RAISES $634,111 FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more