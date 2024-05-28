Attorney General Jackley Announces One Person Arrested, Charged in Centerville Triple Murder Investigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 64-year-old Centerville man has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder in connection with the shooting deaths of three people Monday night in Centerville.

Jay Ostrem (Ah-strum) is being held on a $1 million cash only bond in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Names of the three victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident was reported near 10 p.m. Monday night at a residence in Centerville.

“Jay Ostrem has been arrested and charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, and law enforcement has secured the scene,” said Attorney General Jackley. “There is no further threat to the public.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Other agencies involved are the Centerville Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Beresford Police Department, Viborg Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and Turner County Sheriff’s Department.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

