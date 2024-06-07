Share Community Development Corp Named ‘Best Multifamily Property Development Firm 2024 – Southern USA’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Share Community Development Corp (SCDC) has been honored with the prestigious title of ‘Best Multifamily Property Development Firm 2024 – Southern USA’ by Acquisition International’s Business Excellence Awards. This accolade underscores SCDC’s exceptional contributions and visionary leadership in multifamily real estate development.
Acquisition International’s Business Excellence Awards recognize top-performing companies worldwide, celebrating excellence across various industries. The merit-driven selection process evaluates nominees based on commitment, expertise, and innovation, using nomination information, votes, supporting evidence, and comprehensive research. Companies demonstrating unmatched innovation and exceptional service are particularly highlighted, showcasing those revolutionizing their sectors and shaping the future.
SCDC stands out for its dynamic and forward-thinking approach, dedicated to enhancing communities and lives through a win-win-win model for investors, tenants, and local communities. Their comprehensive strategy includes developing, building, selling, and managing multifamily properties, creating vibrant, sustainable living environments while delivering superior returns for investors and fostering positive community change.
Recently, SCDC celebrated the sell-out of its 'Elite 485'—a prestigious group of 485 Investor-Purchasers who will each own luxury apartment buildings. SCDC’s unique offering of 100% ownership with low capital entry and high ROI sets them apart in the multifamily industry. In the first year of construction, SCDC plans to develop 24 communities throughout Texas, utilizing precast insulated concrete panels for durability, energy efficiency, and innovative design. These meticulously crafted communities will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as private patios, rooftop decks, attached garages, custom closets, smart technology, and private elevators in second-floor units. The residences will also be fully furnished with professionally designed interiors, high-end appliances, and furnishings.
This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the entire SCDC team, promising to leave a lasting impact on the multifamily real estate landscape. As SCDC continues to forge ahead with its innovative vision, it reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the real estate industry.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
