Goodguys Rod & Custom Heads to Deleware for the 1st Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals Presented by R&M Performance

Hot Rods in the pits at a race track

The Goodguys Inaugural Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance brings classic cars and family fun to the Dover Motor Speedway, June 7 – 9!

Classic Cars line up on pit row of a race track

Thousands of hot rods and enthusiasts will fill the infield of the Dover Motor Speedway June 7-9 for the first Goodguys Mid-Atlantic Nationals!

Corvette racecar on the track

Check out the autocross racing action during the Goodguys Mid-Atlantic Nationals at Dover Motor Speedway June 7-9.

Packed speedway infield with classic cars

Hot rods, muscle cars, classic trucks and more vintage rides will cruise into the Dover Motor Speedway infield June 7-9 for the Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals Presented by R&M Performance

Artwork for the car show

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is extremely excited to be hosting their first ever event in Delaware! The Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance takes place June 7 - 9 at the historic Dover Motor Speedway.

Vintage cars and trucks built in 1999 and earlier will fill the infield of the Monster Mile for three days of gearhead fun including the best hot rods, muscle cars, classic cruisers and trick trucks in the northeast region! A special treat for registered participants is the opportunity to drive their cars around the high banked one-mile race track on Saturday evening! On Sunday, all years of American made or powered show cars are welcome to join the fun as part of Meguiar’s All American Sunday.

Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to fill the high banked oval and Goodguys will be choosing over 80 special awards including a Muscle Car, Custom Rod, Truck of the Year Early and Muscle Machine for Finalist positions in their coveted “Top 12” awards program. Pro builder Mark Giambalvo of Creative Rod and Kustom will also be on hand to select their Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend.

The family friendly event offers plenty of fun for the kids including a chance to make and take a model car courtesy of Autoworld along with free games, arts and crafts to enjoy in the Family Fun Zone. After some play time, head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the wail of vintage exhibition dragsters revving their blown engines and make sure not to miss all the excitement of Saturday’s tire smoking burnout competition. There is also a Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and Manufacturers midway where you can speak directly to the product experts and see their latest parts.

More racing excitement takes place all three days as the CPP Autocross competition puts driver’s skills and their car’s performance to the test around a tight race course with the goal of qualifying for Saturday afternoon’s Mid-Atlantic Shootout. The racing continues on Sunday with the All American AutoCross Shootout followed by a parade featuring over 80 award winners from the weekend.

The Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Nationals presented by R&M Performance promises to be an event you do not want to miss! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/man.

WHAT: Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Nationals presented by R&M Performance
WHERE: Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
WHEN: June 7 - 9, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to http://www.good-guys.com/man, Purchase at the gate or online
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
