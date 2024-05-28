Special Envoy of the Prime Minister Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's National Statement on SIDS in Antigua & Barbuda, 27 May 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman delivered Singapore’s national statement as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister at the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) on 27 May 2024 (Antigua Standard Time).

Minister Maliki welcomed the adoption of the Antigua & Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, which identifies challenges facing small island developing states and calls on the international community to support SIDS’ efforts to address these issues. He also highlighted the need for SIDS to work together on climate change, digitalisation, and other global challenges. Minister Maliki announced Singapore’s new technical assistance package, “SIDS of Change”, which aims to better equip SIDS to implement the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS to achieve a more resilient and prosperous future. The technical assistance package will include customised courses on blue carbon and digitalisation. The full transcript of the statement is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 MAY 2024

NATIONAL STATEMENT BY SPECIAL ENVOY OF THE PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION AND FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR MOHAMAD MALIKI OSMANAT THE FOURTH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES,

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA,

27 MAY 2024

Thank you, Mr President.

Excellencies

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

1 First, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of Papua New Guinea for the tragic loss of lives and injuries arising from the deadly landslide.

2 Ten years ago, we adopted the SAMOA Pathway, a programme of action for SIDS to address multifaceted challenges. I am glad to see that SIDS have since made strides in their development. The 2022 UN Secretary-General’s Report on the Follow-up to and Implementation of the SAMOA Pathway showed that most SIDS are progressing in sustainable energy, food security and nutrition, gender equality and women’s empowerment, as well as water and sanitation.

3 But our work is far from over. Over the last decade, new issues have arisen and the past few years have been particularly challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic, sharpening geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty, climate change, and food and energy insecurity have been major threats. New issues such as technology and AI have also emerged, which present both opportunities and challenges. As the SAMOA Pathway draws to a close, we need to refresh our approach and strengthen our partnerships to deal with this new environment and accelerate progress towards the SDGs.

4 We therefore strongly welcome the adoption of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, our programme of action for the next decade. This action-oriented document highlights emerging issues that we must collectively address, and which also require strong support from the international community for SIDS. Let me share Singapore’s views on two emerging challenges for SIDS.

5 First, climate change. SIDS are on the frontline of feeling the impacts of climate change. We are increasingly affected by tropical cyclones, storm surges, droughts, and changing precipitation patterns, as documented by the IPCC and which we have all experienced acutely. Last year was the warmest year globally. The IPCC’s forecast of global mean sea-level rise of up to 1.1 metres by 2100 would be a disaster for many of us. Adaptation is clearly an urgent priority for SIDS. Singapore therefore fully supports the ABAS’ call for timely support for action on adaptation, including the operationalisation and implementation of the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience. In addition, SIDS must work together to push for a successful COP-29 in Azerbaijan which ensures all countries fulfil their climate pledges to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5°C within reach.

6 Second, digitalisation. Singapore agrees with the ABAS’ recommendation to harness digital technologies to achieve sustainable development. The ITU has reported that internet use in SIDS since 2014 has grown faster than global growth, at an annual growth rate of 8.4 percent. This is encouraging as connectivity is the enabler for digital transformation, which could yield economic benefits. For example, the UNDP projected that the adoption of financial digital public infrastructure can contribute to 20 to 33 percent of economic growth in low- and middle-income countries. Singapore’s experience in adopting mobile banking and digital payment systems such as the Singapore QR code – the world’s first unified national e-payment system – has been a positive one as it allowed us to scale up e-payments and create innovative business opportunities.

7 In the spirit of South-South cooperation, Singapore is contributing our digital solutions for healthcare, electronic verification, and accessibility to the UNDP’s and ITU’s open registries of digital public goods. To reap the full benefits of digitalisation, SIDS should also create an enabling environment to foster innovation, while promoting digital inclusion to ensure that no one is left behind in this digital revolution. To this end, Singapore and the UNDP have been working on a joint challenge where innovative solutions from SIDS on managing coastal risk and transport infrastructure can be showcased and applied.

Mr President,

8 No SIDS can tackle these challenges alone. As a tiny island-state, Singapore understands the unique challenges faced by SIDS. We have benefitted much in learning from other countries during our development journey and are happy to share our experiences. We echo the call in the ABAS to strengthen partnerships for human resource development as this is also reflected in Singapore’s belief that a country’s most valuable asset is its human capital. Singapore has been offering technical assistance packages for SIDS since 1999, in response to the evolving challenges. For example, the Singapore Partnership for the SAMOA Pathway, which we launched in 2019, offered tailor-made programmes including on climate change and disaster risk reduction. I am glad that more than 2,200 officials have participated in this programme. As we prepare for the challenges of the coming decade, I am pleased to announce Singapore’s new technical assistance package for SIDS, which we call “SIDS of Change”. This package includes new customised programmes on emerging issues such as blue carbon and digitalisation. We will also continue to sponsor civil aviation and maritime fellowships for SIDS officials to build up capabilities in these important areas that will enhance our connectivity. We invite all SIDS to participate actively in these programmes.

9 Thank you.