Rayya Talks Exploring the Connection Between Hormones and Women's Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the next edition of Rayya Talks, hosted at the luxurious MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, on Thursday 30 May 2024, from 8am to 12:30pm.
This enlightening event will explore the intricate connection between hormones and women's mental health, featuring a distinguished line-up of speakers and engaging activities.
A highlight of the event will be a session with British comedian Russell Kane and his wife Lindsey Kane, who have made waves with their groundbreaking new supplement, JOLT. This innovative product is designed to enhance energy levels and improve mental clarity, drawing on the latest research in nutrition and wellness. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand from the Kanes about their journey in creating JOLT and its impact on well-being.
We are also honoured to have Naila Kiani, a renowned athlete, who has recently completed 11 of the world's 14 highest peaks over 8000 metres by conquering Makalu in China. Naila’s remarkable achievements in mountaineering have made her a symbol of determination and strength, and she will share her inspiring journey and the mental and physical challenges she has overcome.
Additionally, we are excited to feature Dr. Rafif Tayara, a paediatric dentist who has just launched her new book - Dr. Smile. Dr. Tayara will be conducting a book signing and giving a talk about her experiences and insights into paediatric dentistry. Her new book is an invaluable resource for parents and children alike, aimed at making dental care fun and accessible.
The speaker line-up includes:
- 8:30am - 9:00am: Welcome and introduction by host Julie Mallon, the region's leading Sleep Expert and Founder of Nurture 2 Sleep
- 9:00am - 9:30am: Ashleigh Lloyd, Founder of The Baby Expo
- 9:30am - 10:00am: Carina Harvey, Personal Identity Coach
- 10:00am - 10:30am: Russell Kane (comedian) & Lindsey Kane, Founders of JOLT
- 10:30am - 11:00am: Naila Kiani, Athlete
- 11:00am - 11:30am: Marianne Tafani, Prenatal & Postnatal Educator
- 11:30am - 12:00pm: Iryna Nestsiarovich, Owner of Scoop
- 12:00pm - 12:30pm: Rafif Tayara, Paediatric Dentist and Author of Dr. Smile
Julie Mallon, the region's leading sleep expert and founder of Nurture to Sleep, said: "Following the success of The Baby Expo in Dubai this past weekend, it is apparent these kinds of events are pertinent to parents. Rayya Talks provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and fostering community around critical topics like women's mental health."
And the event will provide some fun activities and products on sale that include:
- 8:00am - 12:30pm: Wild Roots (play session)
- 8:00am - 12:30pm: Imane Alaoui, Author of Flavors of Morocco Transcended (Book will be sold for AED120)
- 8:00am - 12:30pm: My Little Morphee (Available for purchase at AED 472)
- 11:00am - 12:30pm: Dr. Rafif Tayara, Author of Dr. Smile will be showcasing her book and offering a book signing
And to end this event, Five Little Ducks will be offering a little giveaways at the end of the Rayya Talks.
No bookings are required – just walk in and join the talks and activities! Everyone is welcome, including your little ones.
