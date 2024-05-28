Director Lorkowski highlights market integration progress at the Florence Forum

The annual European Electricity Regulatory Forum was set up on the initiative of the Commission in 1998 to discuss the creation of the internal electricity market. This year, the event will take place in Florence, Italy.

The Forum is currently addressing the cross-border trade of electricity, in particular the management of scarce interconnection capacity and how to organise electricity markets to meet our decarbonisation objectives and facilitate the integration of renewable electricity.

The invited participants and speakers include national regulatory authorities, Member State governments, the European Commission, Transmission System Operators (TSOs), electricity associations, consumers, network users, and power exchanges.

8 MAY 2024 Agenda - 39th European Electricity Regulatory Forum

The presentations used during the 39th edition are available in a dedicated CIRCABC page.