Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, participated in the 39th EU Electricity Regulatory Forum in Florence, focusing on current advancements in energy integration within the Energy Community. The forum, which has been instrumental since 1998 in fostering discussions around the European electricity market, focused this year on enhancing cross-border electricity trade and aligning market practices with decarbonization goals.

During his presentation, Mr. Lorkowski detailed the implementation of the Electricity Integration Package and the role of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). He underscored the crucial role of market coupling to enable exemptions from the CBAM for electricity imports into the EU, underlining importance of accelerating Market Coupling Operator (MCO) Integration Plan submission and operationalization of capacity calculations within the Energy Community.

"The integration of electricity markets is crucial not just for energy security but also for environmental commitments," said Mr. Lorkowski. "Although we have faced challenges with the transposition of the Electricity Integration Package, ongoing efforts remain robust, with several Contracting Parties working towards full compliance by the end of 2024."

The forum welcomed a variety of stakeholders, including national regulatory authorities, EU Member States, the European Commission, and transmission system operators, reflecting the collaborative efforts required to achieve these ambitious goals.

