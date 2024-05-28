Submit Release
Seeking Teacher Leadership Fellows to support Multilingual Learners

As part of our work to elevate the expertise of the Maine education field, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking to hire Maine English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) educators in the following areas: elementary newcomer programming, including SLIFE, secondary newcomer programming, including SLIFE, and Multilingual Learners with disabilities.

These educators will be provided a stipend through this program to:

  • Enhance and revise content on the Maine DOE website related to their focus area;
  • Provide Maine educators technical assistance regarding classroom-specific best practices in their focus area;
  • Provide a monthly, 1-hour long professional learning opportunity for Maine educators. The professional learning will be based on requested needs from the field and will be offered virtually, synchronously, and archived for asynchronous access;
  • Form a community of practice that will be co-facilitated by the TLF and ESOL State Specialist to build and/or enhance systems and structures of collaboration among stakeholders specific to the emerging trends and needs in the field. The COP will meet monthly to build collective efficacy through common reads, expert guests, and actionable, differentiated planning.

The Fellows will be selected from Maine’s field of exceptional educators through a competitive process. Applicants must demonstrate that they have experience as classroom educators (all levels welcome to apply), have demonstrated innovative approaches in their classroom, have knowledge and experience in the focus area, and have been involved in learning communities throughout Maine.

Since the fellowship is in addition to their regular teaching job, fellows will work remotely and outside their contracted school hours.

Fellows will begin work as soon as suitable candidates are found. Work will begin in the 2024-25 school year (August – August) for 12 months. Fellows will be expected to work up to 20 hours/month for a stipend of up to $2,000/month.

Click here to apply. Applications close on June 21st, 2024.

For more information or questions, please contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.

Seeking Teacher Leadership Fellows to support Multilingual Learners

