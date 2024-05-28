Preschool Maine Early Learning and Development Standards Update Released

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), are thrilled to announce the release of the updated Preschool-Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (P MELDS).

Formally known as Maine’s Early Learning and Development Standard (MELDS, 2015), this new version aligns the Infant Toddler Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (IT MELDS) and Maine Learning Results, K-12 learning standards, with Maine’s early learning and development standards for 3–5-year-olds. The updating process involved over 130 Maine professionals from across multiple sectors of the early childhood field.

Additionally, the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services have established a landing page for information related to Maine’s early learning and development standards which explains the relationship between the MELDS (Infant Toddler and Preschool) and Maine’s Learning Results K-12. Please visit Maine’s Early Learning and Development Standards website or the Office of Child and Family Services website and click the “Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS)” link under provider resources.

In another exciting update, the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), will offer professional learning on the Maine Early Learning and Development Standards as an on-demand training beginning this summer (2024).

Digital versions of Infant Toddler MELDS, Preschool MELDS, and Maine Learning Results are available now on the websites referenced above. Stay tuned for information on how to access a physical copy of the P MELDS.

For more information, please contact the Early Childhood Specialist at the Department of Education, Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, or the Family and Community Engagement Program Manager at the Department of Health and Human Services, Megan.Swanson@maine.gov.