New Paradigm Institute: Urge Congress to Pass the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act in 2025

A bipartisan Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act must be included as an amendment to the FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.

Our representatives need to know that their constituents demand an open and transparent government.” — Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) today launched a campaign urging Congress to include the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA) as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Last summer, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the UAPDA, an amendment to the FY 2024 NDAA. The amendment was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senator Todd Young (R-IN), and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

The UAPDA aimed to establish a UAP Records Collection protocol within the National Archives, with a presumption of immediate disclosure of UAP-related materials, and create a nine-person independent UAP Records Review Board. This board would have been responsible for presenting a controlled disclosure campaign plan to the President designed to ensure the release of as much information about UAPs as possible without compromising national security. Unfortunately, these two above-described provisions were removed from the final NDAA.

The New Paradigm Institute and its allies would like 2025 to produce better results. “As discussions about the FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act begin, it’s critical to urge Congress to reinstate and pass the UAPDA, including the essential elements of a UAP Records Review Board and a controlled disclosure plan,” said Daniel Sheehan, President of the New Paradigm Institute. “Transparency is vital to our democracy.”

NPI has released a new advertisement on social media, encouraging the public to email their federal representatives to support the inclusion of the UAPDA in the FY 2025 NDAA.

“Our representatives need to know that their constituents demand an open and transparent government,” Sheehan continued. “This paid social media campaign will reach a wider audience and increase pressure on Congress. We will not stop until we achieve responsible disclosure. The time for truth about UFOs is now.”

https://newparadigminstitute.org

Ad Script:

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “The United States government has gathered a great deal of information about UAPs over many decades.”

VO: “My Gosh!”

Sen. Schumer: “But has refused to share it with the American people. That is wrong and additionally it breeds mistrust.”

VO: “UFOs are real. The government admits it. Bipartisan legislators are working to shine a light on our government’s UAP secrets.”

US Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN): “We’re going to get to the bottom of it, whatever the truth may be.”

VO: “It’s time for us to stand up. Join the National Paradigm Institute and call on Congress to include the UAP disclosure amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “Information on UAPs has also been withheld from Congress.”

VO: “Force government departments, agencies, and private contractors to tell the American people the truth, once and for all. Go to New Paradigm Institute dot org, and take action. We have a right to know about UFOs.”

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.

