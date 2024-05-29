Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Helicopter-Based Transportation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the helicopter-based transportation market size is predicted to reach $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.
The growth in the helicopter-based transportation market is due to an increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest helicopter-based transportation market share. Major players in the helicopter-based transportation market include Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Global Helicopter Service GmbH, Heli-Central Pty Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., PHI Inc., Air Center Helicopters Inc.
Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Segments
• By Type: Passengers Transportation, Cargo Transportation
• By Order Type: Light And Small, Medium, Heavy-Lift
• By Application: Surveillance Search And Rescue, Passenger Transportation, Cargo Transportation
• By End User: Mining, Oil And Gas, Hydropower Construction, Agriculture Industry, Energy Industry, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global helicopter-based transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Helicopter-based transportation is defined as the transportation of passengers, freight, or mail using a helicopter. Helicopter-based transportation is a fast and efficient method for individuals and goods to move from one point to another.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Characteristics
3. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
