Tịnh Biên – An Giang international trade fair opens

VIETNAM, May 28 - AN GIANG — The Tịnh Biên – An Giang international trade fair opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 27.

Running until June 2, the fair attracted 120 enterprises and businesses establishments from 12 provinces and centrally-run cities in Việt Nam, the Cambodian provinces of Takeo and Kandal, and Champasak province of Laos. The fair features 300 stalls, which are showcasing a wide range of products, particularly farm produces and typical products of the localities.

Yong Sovathana, Deputy Governor of Takeo province, said that the fair is a good opportunity for Takeo businesses to introduce their products to the An Giang and Vietnamese markets.

Cambodian businesses can also look for opportunities to expand business cooperation and business partners to bring Takeo province's goods in particular and Cambodian goods in general to enter Vietnamese supermarkets in the coming time.

Lê Văn Phước, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee, said that the fair is one of important activities to promote diplomatic relations and cooperation between An Giang province and other localities of Việt Nam with the Cambodian provinces of Takeo and Kandal.

The event has been held annually in An Giang over the last 16 years, helping to introduce Vietnamese goods and promote exports to ASEAN nations, especially Cambodia. — VNS