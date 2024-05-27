SoHum Bhakti Day Fest at the Beginnings Octagon, June 1st

SoHum Bhakti Day Fest Features truly outstanding local and international musicians with decades of performance experience and they are here to share, come join Our Celebration.

12:15 – 12:30 pm Opening Ceremony

12:30 – 1:30 pm Seabury Gould & Colby Beers

1:30 – 2:00 pm Gopal & Friends

2:00 – 3:30 pm Eliam & Friends

3:30 – 4:30 pm Nico Irbina & Colby Beers

4:30 – 5:00 pm Leib & Friends

5:00 – 6:00 pm Meal Break

6:00 – 7:00 pm SkyWater Kirtan Band

7:00 – 8:00 pm Tony Khalife

8:00 – ? pm Closing Ceremony

Javi Children’s Program 3:00

yoga with nari 2:00 – 3:00 / yoga with Johanna 4:00 – 5:00

Meal served: 5-6 pm

Spinach Paneer, Coconut Veggie Curry, Dhal Soup, Raita Probiotic Yogurt Condiment and Cilantro-Mint Chutney

Desserts: Kheer (Sweet Rice) & Halava (rice farina sweet)

Ice Water, Lemonade, Iced Coffee by Donation

Chai $2

Coconut Water $3

Presale $25 Ticket / $15 Meal

At the Door $30 Ticket / $20 Meal

Musician Bios:

Seabury’s kirtans are easy to follow, traditional Hindu devotional chants in classic call & response patterns.

Multi-instrumentalist & storyteller Seabury is a life-long student of music. He spent 2 years in India studying classical Hindustani & Karnatic music.

Seabury studied Indian ragas with master teachers such as Ali Akbar Khan & GS Sachdev. He sings & plays guitar & bansuri bamboo flute. Seabury is a music teacher for both adults & children. His sadhana has included the Integral Yoga of Sri Aurobindo & the Mother since 1974.

Colby has been studying percussion for over 25 years and has been teaching for 20 years. He has a Bachelor and Master degree from the California Institute of the Arts, studying: North Indian Tabla, Frame Drum, Riq, Kanjira, Balinese Gamelan, West African Ewe Drumming, Snare Drum, Jazz Drumset, Marimba, Timpani, Kecak, & West African Dagomba Drumming.

Colby’s performance experience is extensive and broad. Performing with several LA-based ensembles such as Eighteen Squared, Burat Wangi, and Volta Drum Dance as well as playing with many Hindustani classical musicians. He currently performs locally with ensembles such as ATSIA Percussion Ensemble, Vernal Haze, Medicine Baul, Skywater Kirtan Band, and many others.

Currently, he offers affordable group lessons for all ages to the Humboldt region in a myriad of subjects for beginner, intermediate, and advanced players in subjects such as tabla, kanjira, riq, frame drum, snare drum, African drums, & Indian vocal percussion.

Nicolas Libertad (AKA. Nico Urbina)

Chilean Sitar Player, Disciple of Padmabhan Singh from Varanasi and Maruti Patil from Mumbai. He currently resides in Humboldt County where he teaches Sitar and other instruments.

Javier grew up in San Antonio, Texas where he focused on Japanese Karate until he discovered traditional Chinese Martial Arts in his early 20s. He is a Disciple of Master Yang Jwing-Ming and has completed a 10-year program, living and training full-time with Dr. Yang at his retreat center. He uses his training, also including yoga, to find ways to live life creatively and skillfully. You can find him in Northern California where he continues to train and teach.

Interested in tools to heal yourself, age gracefully and feel more of you? Standing Wave Yoga is a whole-being path of union with the Divine Self. The Hatha Yoga practice is intended to encourage opening in the body and bring balance by connecting mind and body through breath awareness while honoring the self exactly where it is in the moment.

Campgrounds in the area:

Dean Creek Resort

Benbow Campground & KOA

Nadelos Campground

Wailaki Campground