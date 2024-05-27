Submit Release
Honoring Memorial Day: A Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

soldier in camo fatigues placing flags next to each grave at Arlington Cemetery (long rows of white headstones)

Soldiers placing flags on every grave in Arlington Nation Cemetery 2022
[U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery/released]

As we gather on this solemn Memorial Day, we at Redheaded Blackbelt extend our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Today, we honor their memory and reflect on their courage, dedication, and the profound impact of their service.

In Flanders Fields
By John McCrae

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.

