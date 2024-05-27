Honoring Memorial Day: A Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Soldiers placing flags on every grave in Arlington Nation Cemetery 2022
[U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery/released]
In Flanders Fields
By John McCrae
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.