Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE” Now Sold on Cross-Border E-Commerce Site “47storey” in 118 Countries Worldwide

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takumi Sousei Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative: Akihiko Yasumura) has begun selling the premium vintage sake brand “INISHIE”, comprised of long-aged sake, shochu (Japanese spirit), awamori (Okinawan spirit), and umeshu (plum liqueur) on the cross-border e-commerce site “47storey” (operated by JTB Corporation), available in 118 countries worldwide as of Friday, April 19th, 2024.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in March 2024 was 3,081,600 – 11.6% higher than in March 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19, and a record high since 1964, when statistics began1. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow from 785 billion USD in 2021 to 7.938 trillion USD in 2030, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of approximately 26.2% during this period2, indicating that the inbound and cross-border e-commerce markets are expanding.

Takumi Sousei Inc. has been working to expand the sales channels for vintage sake as well as supporting sake breweries by developing the premium vintage sake brand "INISHIE", in order to preserve and transmit the traditional Japanese vintage sake culture.

Now, Takumi Sousei has begun selling "INISHIE" on "47storey", an e-commerce site on which famous products from all over Japan are available for purchase from 118 countries and regions worldwide. Through this, Takumi Sousei hopes to increase awareness and sales channels of traditional Japanese sake overseas.

Takumi Sousei has promised to continue contributing to the further expansion of the sake market and to the realization of a society in which sake brewing, part of traditional Japanese culture, can be passed on to future generations as a sustainable culture, and in which each and every craftsperson can keep their dreams and aspirations alive.

■ Overview: "INISHIE" Sales on “47storey”

Start of Sales: Friday, April 19th, 2024

Sales Website: https://shop.buyee.jp/47storey/shopping/search/store/a0000465

Products:

◆ NISHIE Takumi Series (200 ml/bottle): 5,000 JPY (incl. tax)

・INISHIE Takumi No.1 - Tatsuriki Blend

Based on the aged richness of the 1997 vintage and balanced sweetness of the 2007 vintage, and further blended with the multiple award-winning 2020 Tatsuriki, "INISHIE Takumi No.1" was designed to feature a particular sweetness, with a rich and deep flavor reminiscent of dessert wine.

・INISHIE Takumi No.2 – Maboroshi no Taki Blend

A blended vintage sake with a blend ratio to accentuate acidity. By blending the 2009 Maboroshi no Taki, reminiscent of white wine, this vintage features a lavish yet delicate aroma and a crisp and fruity flavor created by mixing three brands of vintage sake. The pleasant acidity complements a variety of cuisines and opens the door to a new world of Japanese sake.

・INISHIE Takumi No.3 - Umenishiki Blend

Blended aged sake designed with the concept of "maturation". The presence of the 1993 Umenishiki blend brings an aged sweetness, acidity, and umami, as well as astringency and a hint of bitterness. This complex and delicately balanced flavor, paired with a mellow fragrance, makes for a unique vintage sake blend.

◆INISHIE 2009 Matsufuji Umeshu (180 ml/bottle): 5,500 JPY (incl. tax)

Winner of the Platinum Award in the Umeshu category at the Singapore Sake Challenge 2023. Sweetened with brown sugar from Okinawa. Exclusively Nanko plums from Minabe, Kishu are used in this concoction, which is pickled in rich awamori.

◆INISHIE 2007 Nakano Umeshu (300 ml/bottle): 7,700 JPY (incl. tax)

This plum wine is made entirely from Nankobai plums grown locally in Wakayama Prefecture, and brewed in 2007. As it is undiluted, it has a rich plum aroma and deep flavor. It also has a smoky aroma from the maturation process, a distinct characteristic of this vintage umeshu.

◆INISHIE UME UMESHU (300 ml x 3 brand set): 16,500 JPY (incl. tax)

A set of three brews of plum liqueur made with rare vintage shochu and awamori that have been aged for more than 10 years. Each sake is brewed by a different sake brewer.

Reference: Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE"

This premium vintage Japanese sake brand was established in June 2020 with the aim of collaborating with brewers to revive the noble traditions of aged sake culture.

◆ Commitment to Long-Term Aging of Over 10 Years

The ages of Japanese Old Vintage Inishie's sakes range from the 1980s to the 2010s. The sweetness, aroma, and acidity of each vintage evolves uniquely as it matures, giving rise to sublime flavors of extraordinary depth. Even products from the same brewery can display a surprising diversity of flavors and aromas depending on their age.

◆ Assured Quality through Careful Selection by Sake Experts

Seeking truly exceptional flavors and aromas, sake masters and wine sommeliers painstakingly handpick vintages from over 1,400 breweries nationwide. The current lineup includes approximately 60 brands from breweries spanning the length and breadth of Japan.

◆ Extensive Product Lineup of Diverse Age and Origin

Mini bottle sets of long-aged vintages include sake, shochu, umeshu, and awamori from breweries across Japan. Various sets are available themed by region, age, and type.

◆ Operation of Company Store “Koshunoya”

The store offers visitors the rare opportunity to create their own original blend of sakes that have been aged for over ten years.

<Major Awards>

2020

・Included in the Omotenashi Selection 2020, chosen by foreign residents of Japan

2021

・Three brands won the gold award in the aged sake division at the 15th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2021, an international competition held in France

2022

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won the silver award in the Japanese spirits division at the 16th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2022, an international competition held in France

・Two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2022, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2022, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the gold award in the vintage sake division at the Australian Sake Awards 2022, Australia's first Japanese sake competition

2023

・One brand won the gold award in the Japanese liqueur division at the 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, an international competition held in France

・One brand won the gold award, one brand won the bronze award, and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2023, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the platinum award and two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2023, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the highest accolade Top of the Best and one brand won the silver award in the aged sake division at the Japan Women's SAKE Awards ~Bishu Concours~, a competition judged by an all-female panel

・One brand won the platinum award and one brand won the bronze award in the vintage sake division, and 2 brands won the platinum award in the umeshu division at the Singapore Sake Challenge held by the Sake Sommelier Association

URL: https://oldvintage.jp/

Available for purchase at: ◇Awaji Store SEIKAIHA Koshunoya: https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

◇Official Online Store: https://oldvintage.jp/

Company Profile: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Company Name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location: (Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Tokyo Office) PASONA SQUARE 1F, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Awaji Store) SEIKAIHA Koshunoya, 70 Okawa, Nojima, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: May 9th, 2017

Capital: 30,000,000 JPY

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President & CEO

Nature of Business: Planning and sales of long-aged vintage sake premium brand "INISHIE"

Operation of company store "SEIKAIHA Koshunoya"