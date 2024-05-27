Governor Abbott Remembers Fallen Heroes At Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

TEXAS, May 27 - May 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony in Killeen.



"America is a symbol to the entire world of freedom, opportunity, and hope," said Governor Abbott. "From our nation's beginning, the U.S. military has safeguarded those sacred rights. Today, we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for those rights, those who went into harm's way to protect the American way. Our country remains the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known, and that freedom has been preserved, protected, and defended by the mightiest military in the history of the world. In times of war and in times of peace, heroes among us have stepped forward and put on the uniform of the United States Armed Forces and have made extraordinary sacrifices to protect us from all that threatens our great nation. May we never forget the price they paid, so that we can be free."



Delivering the keynote address to a crowd of over 300 attendees, Governor Abbott reminded Texans to honor and remember those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to safeguard American liberties, not just on Memorial Day but every day. The Governor also called for a renewed dedication to caring for military families and increasing veteran reintegration, healthcare, and career resources in Texas. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted multiple state programs that provide critical services to veterans, including Operation Welcome Home and Hiring Red, White, & You, made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission, and the National Center for Warrior Resiliency.

The Governor was joined at the Memorial Day ceremony by General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash King, City of Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist, and other state and military officials.