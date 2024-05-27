Employment and Labour on Occupational Health and Safety seminar

Department of Employment and Labour’s Specialist Occupational Health and Hygiene (Physical Stressors & Occupational Hygiene Approved Inspections Authorities), Warren Mallon, told the seminar that farmers need to comply to avoid high costs associated with incidents and occupational diseases exacerbated by climate change.

Mallon was delivering a keynote address to the Occupational Health and Safety seminar focusing on the Impact of Climate Change in the Agricultural sector that was held in Lichtenburg, North West Province today, 24 May 2024.

The seminar under the theme “Impact of Climate Change on Occupational Health and Safety” aims to shed some light on the intersection of climate change and workplace safety, explore, emerging risks, and discuss the necessary mitigation strategies as well as adaptation measures to protect workers amidst environmental changes in the sector.

“Direct costs include increase of compensation, penalties and fines as well as medical costs. Some costs such as time lost from work by injured employee(s), cost of training a new employee, damage to tools, equipment, and other property, loss of production, paperwork and administrative time, and many more are indirect or invisible,” Mallon said.

He encouraged employers to consult with employees and employee representatives, review their risk assessment -taking into account new or existing hazards which may be exacerbated, be gender sensitive and considerate to young, older adults, disabled, and those with pre-existing conditions.

He discouraged employers from using the “one size fits all” when it comes to risk assessment plans. Where one plan is used for several places. “The risk assessment plan must be specific to that workplace”.

“Employers must also conduct exposure monitoring, to quantify exposures; medical screening and medical surveillance; implement control measures specific to the hazard and the risk of the hazard,” He concluded

According to Perfect Phinithi, an OHS Specialist in the Department, as a build-up to the seminar, the Department conducted inspections at 52 agricultural workplaces and 30 of them were not compliant to the Act. She said most of the employers failed to provide incident records, investigate incidents, have a trained first aider, train tractor drivers, and conduct risk assessments.

The occasion was graced by the Department of Agriculture and Economic Development and Home Affairs both from the province as well as organised employers and labour.

