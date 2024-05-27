Submit Release
Meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev

TAJIKISTAN, May 27 - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, who arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit.

During the conversation, the state and prospects of cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan and Russia and other important bilateral topics were discussed. Special attention was paid to the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of labor migration and security.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of further strengthening the relations between the ministries of internal affairs, as well as the effective results of the joint work of the relevant structures of both states in the direction of preventing and detecting crimes, fighting terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime. Satisfaction was noted over the efforts of the parties to implement the agreements that were reached recently at the highest level on solving the problems in the field of migration.

The Leader of the Nation particularly emphasized the importance of taking all the necessary measures to strengthen the legal and social protection of Tajik migrant workers who are in the territory of Russia.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation visited Dushanbe together with a senior government delegation to hold the next round of negotiations on a set of issues of cooperation between the parties in the field of migration.

