Việt Nam pours $136m to projects abroad in five months

VIETNAM, May 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese enterprises pumped more than US$136 million of total investment into new projects and to supplement capital in ventures abroad in the first five months, equivalent to 43 per cent of the figure seen in the same period last year.

From January to May, Vietnamese enterprises made outbound investments in 16 sectors, mostly focusing on mining, accounting for 43.1 per cent of the total capital, followed by manufacturing and processing industry (23.9 per cent); and trading and retail (8.3 per cent).

About 16 countries and territories received Vietnamese investment during the period. Of them, the Netherlands took the lead, accounting for 40.1 per cent. Laos came second, holding 36.8 per cent. The US and New Zealand were the runners-up.

As of May 20, Việt Nam had 1,733 operational projects abroad with a total investment of over $22.25 billion.

The majority of its overseas investments came towards to mining sector, 31.6 per cent, and the agro-forestry-fishery sector, 15.6 per cent.

Countries with the largest investment from Việt Nam were Laos (24.8 per cent), Cambodia (13.1 per cent) and Venezuela (8.2 per cent). — VNS