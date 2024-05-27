Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,953 in the last 365 days.

VSP news release non-suspicious death Kampersville Salisbury VT

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5002411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 5-27-24 8 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville Campground, Salisbury VT

 

VICTIM: Donna M. Adams

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Melrose NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Middlebury Rescue and Vermont State Police responded to Kampersville Campground in Salisbury VT for a reported female (identified above) found unresponsive in an RV.  Investigation by a VSP detective and an investigator for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that 69-year-old Donna Adams from Melrose NY was a guest at Kampersville, camping with several family members.  The morning of 5-27-24 Donna was discovered to be unresponsive by family members and 911 was called.  Emergency resuscitation was attempted unsuccessfully.  The investigation determined that her death was due to a medical event.  This death was not suspicious or criminal in nature.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

You just read:

VSP news release non-suspicious death Kampersville Salisbury VT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more