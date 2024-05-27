VSP news release non-suspicious death Kampersville Salisbury VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 5-27-24 8 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville Campground, Salisbury VT

VICTIM: Donna M. Adams

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Melrose NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Middlebury Rescue and Vermont State Police responded to Kampersville Campground in Salisbury VT for a reported female (identified above) found unresponsive in an RV. Investigation by a VSP detective and an investigator for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that 69-year-old Donna Adams from Melrose NY was a guest at Kampersville, camping with several family members. The morning of 5-27-24 Donna was discovered to be unresponsive by family members and 911 was called. Emergency resuscitation was attempted unsuccessfully. The investigation determined that her death was due to a medical event. This death was not suspicious or criminal in nature.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101