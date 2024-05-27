The Atlantic Centre and UNITAR Sign MoU

27 May 2024, Lisbon, Portugal - The Atlantic Centre and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research's (UNITAR) Division for Peace today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on training and capacity development initiatives focused on maritime security and port governance.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two organizations will work together to develop and deliver specialized training programmes, workshops, and knowledge exchange activities for government officials, port authorities, maritime security personnel, and other key stakeholders in the maritime domain. The partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of countries in the Atlantic region to effectively manage their maritime resources, secure their ports and coastal areas, and strengthen regional cooperation on maritime issues.

"We are proud to partner with UNITAR's Division for Peace to bolster maritime security and Atlantic governance" said the Atlantic Centre Coordinator Nuno de Noronha Bragança. "This collaboration will enable us to draw on our respective expertise and networks to provide tailored training solutions that address the evolving challenges and maximize the opportunities presented to our member states and other partners."

Mr Evariste Karambizi, Director of UNITAR's Division for Peace, commented, "This MoU represents an important step in UNITAR's efforts to support sustainable peace and security in the maritime domain. By joining forces with the Atlantic Centre, we can leverage our global reach and specialized knowledge to empower countries in the Atlantic region to better safeguard their maritime interests and promote regional stability."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organizations and was held on the sidelines of an upcoming conference.