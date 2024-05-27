Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,928 in the last 365 days.

Minister Joe Phaahla casts special vote at Ga-Phaahla village, Limpopo, 27 May

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow join over 1,6 million South Africans who have been approved for Special Votes scheduled to place on Monday and Tuesday across the country, as part of the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

Minister Phaahla will cast his special vote in his home village of Ga-Phaahla, under Makhuduthamaga local municipality, in Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province.

Special vote allows a registered voter who cannot vote at their voting station on election day to vote on a specific day before election day. Minister Phaahla will be available for media interaction after exercising his democratic right to vote.

Details of voting are as follows:

Date: ​​Monday, 27 May 2024
Time: ​​12h45
Venue: ​Kgapyane Creche, Ga-Phaahla village next to Moshate, Limpopo

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale
Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister
0636578487
Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Joe Phaahla casts special vote at Ga-Phaahla village, Limpopo, 27 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more