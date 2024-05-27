Minister Joe Phaahla casts special vote at Ga-Phaahla village, Limpopo, 27 May

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow join over 1,6 million South Africans who have been approved for Special Votes scheduled to place on Monday and Tuesday across the country, as part of the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

Minister Phaahla will cast his special vote in his home village of Ga-Phaahla, under Makhuduthamaga local municipality, in Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province.

Special vote allows a registered voter who cannot vote at their voting station on election day to vote on a specific day before election day. Minister Phaahla will be available for media interaction after exercising his democratic right to vote.

Details of voting are as follows:

Date: ​​Monday, 27 May 2024

Time: ​​12h45

Venue: ​Kgapyane Creche, Ga-Phaahla village next to Moshate, Limpopo

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister

0636578487

Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za