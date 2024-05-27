Burgum issues statement in observance of Memorial Day

MANDAN, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today in observance of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day – and every day – we are eternally grateful for those brave and selfless Americans who dedicated their lives to defending our country and our freedoms, securing peace through strength. We must never forget or take for granted these fallen heroes who fought and died for the liberty we enjoy today as United States citizens,” Burgum said. “We also pay tribute and reaffirm our commitment to the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who need our ongoing support, the men and women in uniform defending our nation and freedoms at home and abroad, and the Gold Star families still enduring the loss of loved ones.”

Burgum is commemorating the day by attending and delivering remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony at noon at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan. The ceremony will be livestreamed at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.