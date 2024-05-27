St. Johnsbury / Obstruction of Justice
CASE#: 24A4003851
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grist Mill Pit Road, Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Howard Stevens
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
ACCUSED: Jesse Stevens
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/20/2024, the Vermont State Police was notified of an Obstruction of Justice incident on Grist Mill Pit Road in the town of Concord, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that between December 2023 and April 2024, Howard Stevens (43) and Jesse Stevens (36), had threatened witnesses involved in an ongoing criminal case in an attempt to obstruct justice. Howard Stevens and Jesse Stevens were subsequently cited into Essex County Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.