Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,894 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003851

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grist Mill Pit Road, Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice

 

ACCUSED: Howard Stevens                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Jesse Stevens                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/20/2024, the Vermont State Police was notified of an Obstruction of Justice incident on Grist Mill Pit Road in the town of Concord, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that between December 2023 and April 2024, Howard Stevens (43) and Jesse Stevens (36), had threatened witnesses involved in an ongoing criminal case in an attempt to obstruct justice. Howard Stevens and Jesse Stevens were subsequently cited into Essex County Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Essex County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Obstruction of Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more