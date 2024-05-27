St. Johnsbury / Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4003851

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grist Mill Pit Road, Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Howard Stevens

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

ACCUSED: Jesse Stevens

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/20/2024, the Vermont State Police was notified of an Obstruction of Justice incident on Grist Mill Pit Road in the town of Concord, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that between December 2023 and April 2024, Howard Stevens (43) and Jesse Stevens (36), had threatened witnesses involved in an ongoing criminal case in an attempt to obstruct justice. Howard Stevens and Jesse Stevens were subsequently cited into Essex County Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.