Astera Recognized as a Momentum Leader in G2's Spring 2024 Report

Astera earns five badges, including Momentum Leader, in G2's Spring 2024 Reports, showcasing its excellence in no-code data integration and customer support.

With Astera, we spend half an hour a week to check if everything is running as it should, as compared to 3-4 hours a week previously, which required making adjustments to the dataflows and workflows.” — Brian Williams, IT Director at The Union League Club (ULCC)

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astera, a no-code data solutions provider, proudly announces that Astera Data Pipeline Builder has earned five prestigious badges in G2's Spring 2024 Reports:- Momentum Leader in Data Mapping- High Performer in Data Mapping- Best Support in Data Mapping- Best Support in On-Premise Data Integration - Mid-Market- Users Love Us - Rated 4.3 out of 5 starsAstera Data Pipeline Builder is an intuitive, no-code data integration platform designed to streamline data extraction, transformation, integration, and warehousing within a single platform. Its enterprise-grade parallel processing engine allows users to create automated data pipelines for reporting and analytics.This recognition highlights Astera’s dedication to delivering exceptional products and superior customer support. Being named a "Momentum Leader" and "High Performer" in the data mapping category places Astera in the top 25% of its category, reflecting high customer satisfaction and a strong market presence.Winning the "Best Support" in data mapping and "Best Support Mid-Market" in on-premise data integration reinforces the dedication of Astera’s customer success team. Their focus on listening to and acting on customer feedback ensures they consistently exceed customer expectations.The "Users Love Us" badge, awarded after accumulating 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.3 stars, further demonstrates Astera’s strong customer approval and satisfaction.For more information about Astera Data Pipeline Builder and to read customer reviews, visit Astera's G2 profile Why Customers Choose Astera Data Pipeline Builder?- Seamless Data Integration: Supports all integration types, combining data quality, profiling, and automation in a user-friendly, no-code platform. The drag-and-drop feature excels with complex data structures like XML and EDI.- Commitment to Data Quality: Ensures data integrity with built-in profiling, validation, and correction. Reusable maps and modular dataflows boost efficiency, allowing focus on strategic tasks.- Powerful and Adaptable: Uses a parallel engine optimized for multicore systems, delivering high performance and scalability for large data volumes.- User-Friendly Data Mapping: The no-code interface allows users of all skill levels to create, debug, and manage complex dataflows. Intuitive design simplifies tasks into drag-and-drop actions, enhancing productivity.Astera’s Top-Rated Customer SupportAstera offers exceptional support through live assistance, email, phone, and a community forum. Their implementation and support services optimize data management, reduce costs, and speed up value realization. Committed to unmatched customer support, Astera assists at every stage of the data management journey, from onboarding to product customization for individual use cases.Is Astera Data Pipeline Builder right for your enterprise? Start your journey with a free trial today and explore the features that made it a "Momentum Leader" in Spring 2024.About AsteraAstera, trusted by organizations like USDA, VA, and Raymond James, is a leading provider of enterprise-ready data solutions. Based in California, the company offers user-friendly tools for data extraction, integration, warehousing, electronic data interchange, API management, and governance. Astera's goal is to empower every user to leverage data for insights and decision-making, regardless of their technical expertise.About G2G2 is the leading global technology marketplace for businesses to explore, evaluate, and manage tech solutions. It ranks top companies based on user reviews, helping organizations make informed technology decisions.Media ContactSameen Faisalsameen.faisal@astera.com

Cutting Data Integration Processes from 2 Weeks to 5 Minutes | Customer Testimonial