Astera Data Pipeline Builder Earns G2 Recognition for Outstanding Customer Support

Astera's data pipeline builder, Centerprise, wins big in G2's Winter 2024 Reports for exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

I love Astera’s support. Support tickets are answered almost immediately, and everyone I’ve dealt with has been very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.” — Gwen Conarton, Programmer Analyst at Michigan Education Association

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astera 's data pipeline builder, Centerprise, was recognized for providing exceptional customer support. G2 awarded Astera three badges in its Winter 2024 Reports:- Best Support- Best Support - Mid-Market- Users Love Us Astera Centerprise is an all-encompassing, user-friendly data integration platform designed to streamline the processes of data extraction, transformation, integration, and warehousing within a unified platform. It’s enterprise-grade parallel processing engine allows it to rapidly create automated data pipelines.These badges highlight Astera's commitment to providing top-tier customer support and satisfaction. Winning the "Best Support" in data mapping and "Best Support Mid-Market" in on-premise data integration reflects the hard work and commitment of Astera’s Customer Success team. Their focus on closely listening to and acting on customer feedback ensures they consistently exceed customer expectations. The "Users Love Us" badge is conferred following the accumulation of 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars, further demonstrating Astera's strong customer approval.Astera’s Award Winning Customer SupportAstera offers quality support, ensuring clients have access to live support, email, phone, and a community forum. The company’s implementation and support services are designed to optimize data management, reduce costs, and quicken value realization.Astera is committed to offering unmatched customer support at every stage of the data management journey, from the initial onboarding process to customizing the product according to individual use cases.Discover the positive experiences our clients have with us here About AsteraAstera, a leading data solution provider, helps bridge the data-to-insight gap with its high-performance, user-friendly data management solutions. Astera’s products, praised for their intuitive interface and advanced functionality, serve both developers and non-developers. Trusted by government departments and Fortune 500 companies like USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, and Raymond James, Astera enables businesses to focus less on data management and more on utilizing data effectively.About G2G2 stands as the premier global technology marketplace for businesses seeking to explore, evaluate, and manage technological solutions. It ranks leading companies based on user reviews, serving as a vital resource for organizations aiming to make informed technology decisions.Media ContactSameen Faisalsameen.faisal@astera.com

