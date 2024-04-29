Astera Data Stack Awarded 'ELT Platform of the Year' at Data Breakthrough Awards 2024
Astera, acclaimed by leading organizations such as USDA and Raymond James, has proudly announced that its no-code data management platform, Astera Data Stack, won 2024 ELT Platform of the Year at the prestigious 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards. This award program honors outstanding data technology innovation and leadership worldwide, drawing over 1000+ nominations globally.
— Andre Beaumont, Senior Database Manager at Cherry Health
Astera Data Stack streamlines data management by integrating extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management into one platform. This unified approach reduces the complexity of learning and using different solutions, enabling businesses to manage their data efficiently, driving growth, and improving their data-handling processes.
Astera Data Stack allows enterprises to integrate data effortlessly without manual coding and features a robust ETL/ELT engine. What sets Astera Data Stack apart as an ELT solution?
- It integrates smoothly with various cloud platforms including Snowflake, Redshift, Amazon S3, and Blob storage, enhancing cloud data management.
- It provides two pushdown options—partial and full—allowing Astera’s algorithm to optimize job performance efficiently.
- It automatically runs SQL queries on the destination in ELT mode.
- It offers native SQL support for transformations, including join, aggregate, union, route, switch, various types of lookups, and database writing strategies.
Astera's ELT features and automation speed up data integration and reduce latency. This award confirms Astera's dedication to creating easy-to-use tools that maximize data value and enhance productivity. For more details on Astera Data Stack or to request a demo, visit here.
About Astera
Astera, a leading data solution provider, helps bridge the data-to-insight gap with its high-performance, user-friendly data management solutions. Astera’s products, praised for their intuitive interface and advanced functionality, serve both developers and non-developers. Trusted by government departments and Fortune 500 companies. Astera enables businesses to focus less on data management and more on utilizing data effectively.
