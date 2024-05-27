Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,773 in the last 365 days.

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on April 22, 2024 and May 20, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 24, 2024, the Concession Agreement No. 1/2024 was signed between the Company and the Deliberative Council of Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services – URAE-1 Southeast, and, as an intervening party, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency – ARSESP, for the provision of water supply and sewage services to the municipalities that are part of URAE-1 ("Concession Agreement").

The effectiveness of the Concession Agreement is conditional on the conclusion of the Company's privatization process, under the terms of State Law No. 17,853, of December 8, 2023, and will be valid until October 19, 2060.

The full content of the signed Concession Agreement is available at link below (portuguese only):

Concession Agreement URAE-1

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more