Westminster Barracks / DUI #1 and Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1003535

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2024, 11:54 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic Mountain Access Road, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1, Cruelty to Children by One Over 16, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Kehoe                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/26/2024, at approximately 11:54 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 37-year-old Amanda Kehoe was driving with her two young children while intoxicated on Magic Mountain Access Road in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene and determined that Kehoe was operating a grey 2012 Honda Odyssey when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that Kehoe was impaired, and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Cruelty to Children by One Over 16, Reckless Endangerment, and Negligent Operation. She was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Kehoe was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 25th, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

