Final Concert of the 2023-2024 Eureka Symphony Season

The Eureka Symphony has announced the availability of tickets for the final concert series of the 2023-2024 season, A Study in Contrasts. Performances will be on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts in Eureka.

The season finale opens with Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in C-sharp minor, Op. 129 played by the Eureka Symphony’s incomparable concertmaster, Terrie Baune. His final concerto, Shostakovich’s work is wry, complex and fascinating. The season concludes with Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 (From the New World). Written in Spillville, Iowa, and premiered in New York in 1893, the New World Symphony is a beloved celebration of Dvořák’s time in America.

This concert is sponsored by Coast Central Credit Union.

Tickets include admission to Musical Notes. Enjoy an even greater appreciation for Artistic Director/Conductor Carol Jacobson’s musical selections by attending Musical Notes at 6:30 p.m. before each concert. Hosted by Concertmaster Terrie Baune with help from John Chernoff and special guests, this pre-concert talk is an informal and informative way to learn about the composers and pieces to be played that evening. You’ll learn enthralling facts about the music and the era of each piece, plus hear from guest artists who share their backgrounds and insights into the music they will perform.

Tickets are available at www.eurekasymphony.org and range in price from $19-$49. CHILDREN 12 years of age and under are free with an adult ticket purchase (2 free child tickets per adult). Rush Tickets ($15 cash only) and student rush tickets ($10 cash only with student I.D.) may be available at the door.

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season will be available to current season ticket holders in early June, with availability to the general public rolling out at a later date.

The Eureka Symphony, a community orchestra founded in 1991, performs 5 concert sets per season with music performed by extraordinarily talented and hard-working community members, often joined by special guest artists.

In the spring of each year, the organization presents Schools To Symphony, a program that brings fourth through sixth-grade students from Humboldt County schools to a symphony performance to experience the power and beauty of live orchestral music.

The organization holds two fundraising events per year, a Gala event in the fall to kick off each new season (September 29, 2024), and the Chamber Music Benefit (February 3, 2025). Both events feature the Temporary Resonance Trio (Terrie Baune, violin; John Chernoff, piano; and Carol Jacobson, cello) and are major funding opportunities for the community organization.

For information about performances, season tickets, or financial support, see eurekasymphony.org