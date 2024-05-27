The Republic of Slovenia exchanged bonds with shorter maturities for bonds with longer maturities

SLOVENIA, May 27 - The volume of RS66 bonds in nominal value were bought back in the amount of EUR 14.42 million at a price of 100.294 percent, and the volume of RS75 bonds in nominal value in the amount of EUR 88 million at a price of 98.694 percent. The selling price of the additional issue of the RS74 bond in the nominal amount of 120 million euros was 84.357 percent.

The key strategic objectives of the bond exchange transaction were to manage the refinancing risk and strengthen the liquidity of the yield curve of the state budget debt.