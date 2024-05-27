Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,608 in the last 365 days.

The Republic of Slovenia exchanged bonds with shorter maturities for bonds with longer maturities

SLOVENIA, May 27 - The volume of RS66 bonds in nominal value were bought back in the amount of EUR 14.42 million at a price of 100.294 percent, and the volume of RS75 bonds in nominal value in the amount of EUR 88 million at a price of 98.694 percent. The selling price of the additional issue of the RS74 bond in the nominal amount of 120 million euros was 84.357 percent.

The key strategic objectives of the bond exchange  transaction were to manage the refinancing risk and strengthen the liquidity of the yield curve of the state budget debt.

You just read:

The Republic of Slovenia exchanged bonds with shorter maturities for bonds with longer maturities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more