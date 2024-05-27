Adventure Fun in an Enchanted Rainy and Misty Forest! 'Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Rainforest' Second Edition

Wearing armor under the Japanese watchtower, let's slip back in time to the Sengoku period! ▲Let's find the character wearing armor costumes!

Introducing the Photo Event "Become a Sengoku General" from May 17th (Fri) to June 30th (Sun).

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, a beloved attraction within Hyogo Prefecture's Awaji Island Park, Nijigen no Mori, is currently hosting the event "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Rainforest" from May 10th (Fri) to June 30th (Sun), offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Crayon Shin-chan amidst the rain and mist-covered Nijigen no Mori.

In its second installment, from May 17th (Fri) to June 30th (Sun), a limited-time event titled "Become a Sengoku General" will take place within the 8-meter-high "Appare! Sengoku Daibouken" area of the park. Here, visitors can experience the world of the Crayon Shinchan movie "Crayon Shin-chan: Appare! Sengoku Daibouken! " through armor costumes installed in the athletic course, themed after the Sengoku period watchtowers. This photo event offers the opportunity to capture the best photos exclusive to the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park.

Additionally, during the same period, visitors will receive an original map indicating the location of panels featuring "Ijiri Matabei Yoshitoshi," a character from the movie "Crayon Shinchan: Appare! Sengoku Daibouken!" within the area. Don't miss this special event where you can enjoy both Crayon Shinchan and Japanese history simultaneously!

【Overview】

Period: May 10th (Fri) - June 30th (Sun)

Operating Hours: 10:00 - 18:00 (Last Entry at 17:00)

Place: "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park"

Content: For a limited time, armor costumes will be set up in the "Appare! Sengoku Daigassen(The Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States)" area of the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park." Within this athletic course inspired by watchtowers, you can take commemorative photos as if you've slipped back in time to the Sengoku period. Additionally, an original map indicating the location of panels featuring the character " Ijiri Matabei Yoshitoshi," also dressed in armor, will be distributed.

Admission:

Moretsu Set / Adults: 5,600 yen, Children: 3,900 yen

Appare Set / Adults: 3,800 yen, Children: 3,000 yen

Crayon Shinchan & Chibi Godzilla Flying Adventure! Zip Line Ticket / Adults: 3,500 yen, Children: 2,500 yen

※ All tickets: Adults are 12 years old and above, Children are 5 years old to 6th grade elementary school students, with a height of 120 cm or above, and a weight of 25 kg or above.

※ Prices include tax.

※ Various kids' set tickets and one-day free passes are also available for sale. Please check the official website for details

URL：https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/