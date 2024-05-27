IARC study on nutrition and childhood cancer included in stakeholders meeting on nutrition and childhood noncommunicable diseases, a side event to the World Health Assembly

27 May 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the International Initiative for Pediatrics and Nutrition (IIPAN) at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York, USA), and other researchers involved in the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer will convene a stakeholders meeting on the topic of how recent advances in nutrition and childhood cancer have affected health outcomes globally. The meeting will be held at 7:00–9:00 CEST on 28 May 2024 at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. This will be a side event to the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, which is taking place in Geneva from 27 May to 1 June 2024.

The meeting will convene international stakeholders who are advancing nutrition within the context of chronic diseases, with a focus on challenges, solutions, and opportunities in building institutional capacity (with a region and country focus), clinical education, and advances in the delivery of care to advance policy initiatives. The meeting participants will include stakeholders from the World Bank and the WHO Hepatitis Programme, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Programme, and Noncommunicable Diseases Programme, as well as national experts from Ethiopia, the Philippines, Slovakia, and the United Republic of Tanzania. IARC scientists Dr Inge Huybrechts and Dr Zisis Kozlakidis will provide details of the ongoing InterNatIonal CHildhood Leukemia Microbiome/MEtabolome (NICHE) study. Dr Bente Mikkelsen, the Director of Noncommunicable Diseases in the division of Universal Health Coverage/Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO, will provide the closing remarks.

