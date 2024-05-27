Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Belmont Shadyside Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Darke Village of Arcanum

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Twin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Retirement System Schedules Gallia Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga Village of Middlefield

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Guernsey Village of Cumberland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Village of Glenmont

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Salt Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Village of Wakeman

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lake Wickliffe City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Licking County Children and Families First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Madison Pike Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Oak Run Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe Monroe County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Bethel Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery Montgomery County Community Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clay Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muskingum Village of Adamsville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Noble Noble County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Noble County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Perry The Perry County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 4/30/2024 Basic Audit Preble Village of Gratis

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Village of Pandora

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross Scioto Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Girard City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Union Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society

12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Financial Audit IPA

