Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,399 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Village of Arcanum
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Twin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Retirement System Schedules
Gallia Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Village of Middlefield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Village of Cumberland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Village of Glenmont
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Salt Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Village of Wakeman
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake Wickliffe City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County Children and Families First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Madison Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Oak Run Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monroe Monroe County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Montgomery County Community Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Village of Adamsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Noble County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Perry The Perry County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 4/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Preble Village of Gratis
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Pandora
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross Scioto Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Girard City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Union Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society
12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more