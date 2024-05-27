Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Village of Arcanum
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Twin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Retirement System Schedules
|Gallia
|Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Village of Middlefield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Village of Cumberland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Village of Glenmont
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Village of Wakeman
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Wickliffe City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Children and Families First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Oak Run Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Community Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Village of Adamsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Noble County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|The Perry County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 4/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Village of Gratis
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Pandora
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Scioto Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Village of Gibsonburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Girard City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Agricultural Society
12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
