MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a business.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest for the report of a robbery. The suspect entered a business at the location, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect obtained cash before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24078984

###