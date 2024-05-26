Submit Release
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Announce June Events

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

public informationFriends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 1. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center (AMIC) on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the human and natural history of the North Bay. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 8. Meet leader Gail Coonen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk on general Marsh topics. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 15. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. After discussing the workings of our unique wastewater treatment plant, he will focus on the small, little-known creatures living along the trail (e.g., galls, caterpillars, bugs) that many people overlook while out for a walk. Be prepared for some unexpected discoveries! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. He will give a general tour, ready to speak on and answer questions about any and all topics related to the Arcata Marsh. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 29. Meet leader Renshin Bunce at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. She will focus on local history, innovative aspects of wastewater management at the Marsh, and identification and factoids about birds and plants seen along the way. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

 

