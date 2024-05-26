WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, GROSSLY NEGLIGENT OPERATION

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05-26-2024 @ 1245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 72, Richmond

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Ericka A. Clark

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26th, 2024 starting at approximately 1245 hours, VSP Williston began receiving multiple calls regarding a vehicle driving erratically on I-89 Southbound in the town of Richmond. Almost immediately thereafter callers began advising that the vehicle had changed direction and was driving the wrong way, northbound in the southbound lanes of travel.

Responding Troopers were notified that the vehicle eventually corrected itself and began travelling on I-89 Southbound at speeds in excess of 90mph. A short time later the vehicle and operator were located in the parking lot of Crossroads Beverage & Deli in Waterbury.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Ericka Clark (age 51) of Barre, VT. Indicators of impairment were observed and after conducting a roadside investigation, Clark was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Grossly Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-13-2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782