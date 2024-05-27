Stoneridge Hospice Expands Services with Launch of Palliative Care Branch in Scottsdale, Arizona

We recognize the importance of holistic care that addresses not only the physical symptoms but also the emotional and spiritual needs of our patients.” — Patti Brazel

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneridge Hospice, a leading provider of compassionate end-of-life care, is proud to announce the establishment of its newest branch offering palliative care services in Scottsdale, Arizona. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for patients facing serious illnesses, the expansion underscores the agency's dedication to serving communities with comprehensive and personalized care solutions.

Palliative care is a specialized medical approach focused on improving the quality of life for individuals dealing with chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, COPD, and dementia. It aims to provide relief from symptoms and stress, offering holistic support to both patients and their families. By introducing palliative care services, Stoneridge Palliative Care aims to extend its continuum of care, ensuring individuals have access to tailored support throughout their healthcare journey.

"Our decision to establish a palliative care branch in Scottsdale aligns with our mission to provide comfort, dignity, and support to individuals and families during challenging times," said Patti Brazel, Executive Director at Stoneridge Hospice. "We recognize the importance of holistic care that addresses not only the physical symptoms but also the emotional and spiritual needs of our patients. Through our palliative care services, we aim to enhance the quality of life for those facing serious illnesses, offering personalized support that honors their unique preferences and values."

This new agency will offer a range of palliative care services, including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, coordination of care, and assistance with advanced care planning. By collaborating closely with patients, families, and healthcare providers, Stoneridge Hospice strives to create individualized care plans that prioritize comfort, dignity, and respect.

Stoneridge Hospice has built a reputation for excellence in end-of-life care, with a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing compassionate support to patients and their loved ones. The expansion into palliative care further solidifies the agency's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

For more information about Stoneridge Hospice and its palliative care services based in Scottsdale, Arizona, please visit stoneridgehospice.com or contact Bonnie Joralmon.

About Stoneridge Hospice:

Stoneridge Hospice is a Phoenix-based hospice agency founded in 2020. The agency is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to individuals and families facing terminal illness, with a focus on enhancing quality of life and ensuring dignity throughout the end-of-life journey. For more information, visit Stoneridgehospice.com.

Media Contact:

Patti Brazel

Executive Director

https://www.linkedin.com/in/patti-brazel-4796b410

pbrazel@srhospice.com

480-306-8655

Bonnie Joralmon

Business Relations

bjoralmon@srhospice.com

480-306-8655