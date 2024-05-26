‘RAISE the ROOF’ Benefit Dinner: Join HOME COOKIN’ at Fieldbrook Winery for Life Plan Humboldt

Press release from Life Plan Humboldt:

RAISE the ROOF and ROCK and ROLL with HOME COOKIN’ at a benefit dinner for Life Plan Humboldt to be held at the Fieldbrook winery. The evening will include wine, wood-fired pizzas, desserts, with Tom Allman and Natalie Arroyo running a live auction!

June 8 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Fieldbrook Winery, 4241 Fieldbrook Rd, McKinleyville, CA 95519. Tickets $100 can be purchased online at www.lifeplanhumboldt.org/events/raisetheroof/ or by calling 707.262.6762. RSVP as space is limited!

Life Plan Humboldt is a local, grassroots effort to create the first resident-led and not-for-profit life plan community for active older adults on the North Coast.

Please join us for a wonderful evening in support of a life plan community that will provide older adults with secure and accessible homes with support as they age, open up housing stock for younger families, provide local jobs at all levels, and keep valued and loved people in our community!

www.lifeplanhumboldt.org