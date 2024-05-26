FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Center in Greenfield

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m. in Greenfield, Iowa to provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the recent tornadoes and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs and help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance.

Disaster Recovery Center location:

Greenfield – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Greenfield City Hall

202 South First Street

Greenfield, IA 50849

Hours of operation: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, then 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.



Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.



How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.