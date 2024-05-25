Submit Release
Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense in Northwest.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Hamilton Street Northwest for an assault. The suspect physically assaulted the victim and brandished a gun. The victim fled from the suspect and was uninjured. While running the victim’s car keys fell out of his pocket. The suspect then took the victim’s keys and fled with the victim’s vehicle.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, the suspect was located in Prince George’s County Maryland, where he fled from the police and into Washington D.C. where he was placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 28-year-old Raysean Brown of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Theft, Reckless Driving, Fleeing From Law Enforcement, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

CCN: 24077801

###

