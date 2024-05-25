Submit Release
Paulette Hicks: October 3, 1951-March 9, 2024

Paulette Hicks

Paulette Hicks, beloved mother to 3 children, Leanna Hicks, Dennis Hicks JR, Patrick Dougherty of Weott Ca, Passed away on 3/9/2024 of a Massive Heart Attack after fighting a courageous battle against cancer, triumphing it with the tumor shrinking despite her resilience.

Paulette was Born in Oakland Ca, 1951 to Jay & Kathleen Miller. Paulette cherished every childhood memory Paulette was a devoted mother to Leanna, Dennis and Patrick, her pride and joy. She always said their births changed her life for the better and they felt that in the love and support she provided.

Paulette took special joy in her grandson Landen Hicks and had many fond memories of all the time she spent loving her grandson Landon. Paulette was preceded in death by Tom & John Miller (brothers) Dennis Hicks Sr ( husband) Kenneth Fields (nephew) and is survived by children Leanna Hicks, Dennis Hicks JR, Patrick Dougherty, Grandson Landen Hicks, 20 year companion David Dougherty, (sisters) Janet Painter, Kathy Bunny, Annette Dunbar, (Daughter Inlaw) Julie Hicks Finley, (nieces/nephews) Janette Fields, Laura Oettli, Richard Dunbar, Angie Martinez’s, Jackie Robertson, Nichole Donahue, Scott Bunny, (Aunt) Helen Swortzel. Who will never forget the LOVE she brought their lives.

Celebration of Life will be held June 21, 2024 ( Fri) 5pm – 9:30pm at Steven’s Hall, School Rd. Miranda

