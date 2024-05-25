First Lady Justice announces the Great West Virginia Hot Dog Sauce Cook-Off in honor of West Virginia’s 161st birthday

In addition to the grand prize winner, there will be prizes for second and third-place winners. The first-place winner will receive $500, the second-place winner $300, and the third-place winner $100. "West Virginia Day is a special occasion for all of us to come together and celebrate our state's history, culture, and traditions," First Lady Cathy Justice said. "What better way to do that than through a contest showcasing our beloved hot dog sauce? I'm excited to see the creativity and delicious recipes from our talented home cooks." Participants are encouraged to submit their special step-by-step hot dog sauce recipes by June 10, 2024. The winning recipes will be revealed and celebrated on West Virginia Day, June 20, 2024. Details on the WV Day event will be posted soon. To participate in "The Great West Virginia Hot Dog Sauce Cook-Off," submit your detailed recipe through the provided Google Form. Ensure your recipe includes all ingredients, measurements, and step-by-step instructions.