TAJIKISTAN, May 25 - On May 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held in Danghara district a meeting with leaders and activists of Khatlon Province.

At the meeting, the issues of ensuring stable activity of the agricultural sector, increasing the culture of water and land use, resources and opportunities to boost the production volume of the sector products were discussed, and specific tasks were set for the implementation of constructive goals and correction of some shortcomings before the republican and local state authorities.

Leaders of other provinces and subordinate cities and districts of the republic also participated in the meeting.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in connection with the rapidly changing situation of today's world, climate change and its consequences, including consecutive droughts, instructed to use all available capacities and resources effectively to make the economy of Tajikistan resilient to the adverse effects of external factors and to ensure the food security of the country.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, analyzed the situation with agriculture and stated that in the first four months of 2024, agricultural products worth 5 billion 158 million somoni were produced in the country, which is by 7.1% more than for the same period last year. But there are still many opportunities for the development of the sector.

Executive bodies of state power of the province and cities and districts were instructed to take necessary measures to implement the prospects of planting crops, effective use of land and increasing the area of cultivation, replanting and enhancing the productivity of crops.

Khatlon Province has a great potential in the export of fruits and vegetables, especially early fruits and vegetables, but the use of these opportunities has not yet been adequately implemented.

Therefore, the heads of provinces, cities and districts, including Khatlon Province and its cities and districts, were instructed to take urgent measures to regularly supply the domestic market with quality products and increase the country's export capacity.

In the second decade of May, as a result of heavy rains, mudflows, floods and landslides occurred in some regions, and along with economic damage, loss of life was also recorded.

The heads of provinces, cities and districts were instructed to take all the necessary measures together with relevant ministries and agencies to completely eliminate the consequences of natural disasters, to provide the necessary assistance to the victims in the direction of advance warning of the population of potential environmental hazards and to prevent the consequences of such situations.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that 44 state investment projects are being implemented in Khatlon Province to achieve national goals and priorities and to solve sectoral issues.

Investment projects are aimed at the development of the fields of education, health, agriculture, housing and utilities, energy, transport, tourism and emergency prevention.

The Leader of the Nation considered it necessary to increase the attraction of foreign and domestic direct investments within the strategic goals of the country, including rapid industrialization, creation of new jobs and projects included in the State Investment Program.

In January-April 2024, industrial products in the amount of 3.2 billion somoni were produced in Khatlon Province, which is by 6.2% more than for the same period last year.

The Head of State emphasized that the unused opportunities of the province in the area of industrial development, especially the processing industry, are extremely large, and in order to fully use them, the initiative of the leaders and officials of the province, its cities and districts, relevant ministries and agencies, attraction of domestic and foreign direct investments and the import of advanced technologies are necessary.

Also, it was instructed to speed up the process of digitization of the national economy as the most important issue in the activity of state bodies.

It was emphasized that as a result of the measures implemented by the Government of the country, the situation of the country's educational institutions is improving. However, the leadership of the province, its cities and districts, and the Ministry of Education and Science were instructed to take specific measures to promptly correct existing deficiencies, including removing a number of educational institutions from the state of emergency and providing teachers.

The Head of State emphasized that there are a number of problems that need to be solved in the health sector of the province, including the lack of doctors, inadequacies in the buildings of some health institutions and the small number of medical transport vehicles. The leadership of Khatlon Province and its cities and districts were instructed to take decisive measures together with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population to eliminate existing deficiencies.

In order to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the construction and restoration of 28 thousand 435 industrial and social facilities, including 6 thousand 260 facilities in Khatlon Province, is planned. The leadership of the executive bodies of the state power of the province and cities and districts of the country and the ministries and agencies that are responsible for the implementation of development and construction works on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in the cities and districts of the country have been tasked with the timely and high-quality implementation of the developed plans, as well as to take specific measures to comply with accepted standards of construction and high art of architecture.

In the second part of the meeting, the chairmen of Khatlon and Sughd provinces, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province and the leaders of Khatlon’s cities and districts reported on the results of socio-economic development to the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, and they were given relevant instructions on revitalizing work in various areas of activity.

During the reports of the heads of provinces and questions and answers, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon paid serious attention to the timely collection of grain crops and the wide implementation of repeated sowing, due to the harvest of wheat and other grains, which will be abundant this year, the increase of state resources and the export of early fruits and vegetables. Specific tasks were given to the relevant republican and regional officials on these and other issues, including finding ways to lower the groundwater level in the agricultural lands of Danghara district, improving the quality of construction and renovation of highways, and proper maintenance of transport infrastructure.

The necessity of high-quality implementation of the tasks given in the meeting with the active representatives of the society and religious servants, including the proper education and training of the younger generation and preventing young people from being deceived by the ideas of religious fanaticism and extremism, was also emphasized.